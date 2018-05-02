Gas detection instruments showcased

Ion Science will be showing a wide range of advanced gas detection instrumentation for occupational health and environmental monitoring applications at Achema 2018.

Amongst the company's humidity and contamination resistant volatile organic compound (VOC) monitors on show will be the Titan continuous benzene specific monitor, Falco series of fixed continuous monitors and the complete range of Tiger handheld photoioinsation detectors (PIDs). The Cub and CubTAC personal PIDs will also be on display. All the company's instruments incorporate its next generation MiniPID sensor, which offers a raft of benefits, including improved temperature stability, greater sensor-to-sensor consistency and more repeatable performance.



Like all Ion Science PIDs, Titan incorporates the company’s latest MiniPID sensor and Fence Electrode technology for excellent resistance to humidity and contamination, making it ideal for extended operation in harsh environments. Designed to operate in conditions ranging from -20 ºC up to +60 ºC , Titan is unaffected by changes in ambient temperature.



Ion Science’s Falco series of fixed continuous VOC monitors help ensure the on-going protection of workers operating in potentially hazardous industrial environments, such as refineries, petrochemical plants and laboratories. Boasting fast response times, simple operation and several innovative design features, the instrument’s typhoon technology prevents condensation forming on the sensor and removes the risk of the system short circuiting. An externally located, intrinsically safe sensor facilitates quick and easy servicing without the need for a hot work permit.



Offering a robust and reliable design, the popular Ion Science Tiger handheld PID provides the widest measurement range, of 1ppb to 20,000ppm. It is easy to set up and provides advanced VOC detection and software features. It has a fast response time of just two seconds and can be connected directly to a PC via the USB offering rapid data download capabilities.