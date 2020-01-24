Fume hoods improve safety

The latest Purair Basic Series ductless fume hoods are compact, ideal for use in laboratory environments where space is limited or where only small volumes of harmful substances are handled. And the Advanced Series ductless fume hoods are available in seven standard sizes in metal or polypropylene construction. This range of high-efficiency products is designed to protect the user and the environment from hazardous vapors generated on the work surface.

Advanced ductless carbon filtration technology offers a safe, high performance alternative to conventional ducted fume hoods for a broad range of applications. The hoods also bring a number of environmental benefits: they isolate and trap chemical vapours to prevent ecological impact through release into the environment.

Each filtration system is selected for its specific application. The Multiplex Filter broadens the range of applications. Carbon filters are available in more than 14 configurations for use with vapours or organic solvents, acids, mercury and formaldehyde. HEPA/ULPA filters can add to biological safety.

East to install

Ductless fume hoods are self-contained and do not require venting to the outside. Many units are portable and may be moved from one location to the next with minimal downtime and without filter changes. Set-up, operation and filter maintenance are straightforward.

The hoods are also safe to use. Cabinet airflow and face velocity protect users from incidental exposures to fumes.