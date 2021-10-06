Full molecular gold conjugate range

Supplier of immunodiagnostic reagents BBI Solutions (BBI) has announced the launch of a full range of molecular tag gold conjugates.



Developed using BBI’s 40nm gold colloid under its ISO13485 certification, the new range incorporates antibodies against the most commonly used primer tags. The full range includes Goat anti-biotin, Monoclonal anti-biotin, Monoclonal anti-FITC, Monoclonal anti-HRP, Monoclonal anti-his tag and Monoclonal anti-digoxin 40nm gold conjugates.



The molecular tag conjugates are suitable for use in lateral flow devices, in addition to biosensors, enabling the development of more molecular based testing at the point of care with a sensitivity similar to that which can be achieved by laboratory-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.



Dr Mario Gualano, CEO of The BBI Group, said: “The launch of our full molecular tag conjugate range strengthens our services for in vitro diagnostics manufacturers, particularly those looking to move molecular testing into the point of care field. Like our wider portfolio, this range has been manufactured by our dedicated team of experienced conjugation scientists. Our long established, scalable conjugation process allows large scale manufacture and our range of conjugates offers flexibility to developers in both primer and assay design, providing exciting opportunities for point of care applications.”