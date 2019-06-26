Fruit fly ChIP kits

Porvair Sciences has introduced a commercial ChIP kit range dedicated to Drosophila (fruit fly). Benefiting from proprietary bead-free ChIP technology, these new kits deliver high-quality ChIP-ready chromatin from as little as 5 Drosophila specimens and from a range of Drosophila tissues.

The fruit fly (Drosophila) is a very widely used model organism for genetic and epigenetic research. However, until now, researchers have had few research protocols at their disposal.

With this new development, Porvair Sciences now offers a single optimised Chromatrap kit with unique buffers and components for Drosophila chromatin extraction and ChIP. Incorporating correctly orientated capture proteins throughout the inert filter-based ChIP technology, the new Drosophila kits offer outstanding sensitivity which is especially important for detection of binding of low abundant targets. Coupling these advantages with the well documented benefits of bead-free ChIP assay technology provides Drosophila researchers with an easy, sensitive workflow that can be completed in less than five hours.

The new Chromatrap range includes Drosophila UniqSeq, ChIP-Seq, Antibodies and Primer Sets.