Free chromatogram modeller

Initially launching with an extensive drugs of abuse library, the new Pro EZLC chromatogram modeler is an easy-to-use yet powerful tool that cuts LC method development time and cost dramatically.

This free software from Restek allows analysts to simulate method conditions and model changes before ever setting foot in the lab. Simply input the compound list to instantly generate an instrument-ready set of conditions.

Users can further refine the initial model to meet specific method requirements by changing the column phase and dimensions, mobile phase, and other optimisation parameters.

No experimental input is needed because EZLC models are based on robust algorithms and experimental data already generated by Restek’s scientists. Speed up method development significantly with highly accurate liquid chromatography simulations from the new Pro EZLC chromatogram modeller.