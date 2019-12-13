Fly genome sequencing

Fly farmer and insect technology pioneer AgriProtein, named as one of TIME magazine’s Top 50 Genius Companies, in collaboration with the South African National Bioinformatics Institute at the University of the Western Cape, have sequenced the genome of the black soldier fly (Hermetia illucens) across both sexes and strains originating from Kenya and South Africa.

In addition to the whole genome sequence, miRNA sequencing has been carried out on four life stages of the fly, namely: egg, larvae, pupae and unmated male and female fly in order to create a map of expression across the life of the fly.

As part of the Insect Technology Group, AgriProtein has over 50 skilled and experienced scientists working as part of a global Research & Development team to expand the understanding of the insects that they work with. The AgriProtein team has embarked on unravelling the blueprint of the black soldier fly and continues to push the boundaries of scientific exploration, knowledge and understanding of this remarkable insect to drive factory operating metrics.