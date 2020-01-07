Fluorescent multiplexing solution

Olympus and Ultivue, a leading developer of tissue biomarker identification and quantification assays for translational research, have entered into a comarketing agreement. The partnership will provide a comprehensive solution to the scientific community’s increasing need for fluorescent multiplexing.

The recently launched Olympus Slideview VS200 automated slider scanner has advanced the field of whole slide imaging with improved optical performance and speed, providing multimodal analysis and a robust solution for fluorescent multiplexing image alignment. When the VS200 slide scanner’s multiplex scan mode is combined with Ultivue’s proprietary InSituPlex DNA barcoding and staining technology, it provides an outstanding user experience for quantitative colocalisation analysis in fluorescent whole slide images.

“We are delighted to partner with Ultivue to provide a total solution for multiplexing,” said Lee Wagstaff at Olympus. “We have strong confidence in the Ultivue technology, which we view as an important step forward in advancing quantitative labeling and analysis. With the launch of our VS200 slide scanning system and our existing partnership with quantitative image analysis leader Visiopharm, Olympus is now positioned to address the needs of customers throughout their workflow.”