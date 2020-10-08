Flexible single-use assembly solution

Demand for single-use assembly solutions in the biopharma industry continues to increase, with the market expected to be worth $26.89 billion by 2025. To help meet that demand, High Purity New England (HPNE), a leading supplier of biopharma equipment and process solutions for the biopharma industry, created HPConnexx, a single-use assembly solution suitable for all areas of biopharmaceutical processing from discovery to fill-finish.

Manufactured in an ISO 7 Cleanroom, the solution is unique in that it can use other vendors components and can be implemented directly into any process. There is no minimum order size for an assembly and lead times can be as short as weeks, compared to the industry standard of months. As part of the service, the team at HPNE also provide full integrity and validation testing on its single-use assemblies.

Mark Sitcoske, CEO and founder at HPNE, said: “As the biopharma industry continues to grow and develop, pipelines fill with promising, smaller-volume therapies. It is essential that businesses throughout the sector get the support they need to get their drugs to market.

“Single-use technologies can reduce the costs associated with infrastructure, save time by decreasing the need for cleaning and validation and negate the risk of cross contamination. However, not all single-use solutions are fully customisable, and many have lengthy lead times for installation. That is why we developed HPConnexx.”

The HPConnexx solution is generated by the teams at HPNE with technical unit operation knowledge, including engineers, biologists, and chemists that have the background knowledge to ensure quality, design, and the complex flexibility required by the end user.