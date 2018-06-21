Flexible pharmaceutical solutions

ACG, the integrated manufacturing solutions company for the pharmaceutical industry, showcased its range of flexible engineering and inspections solutions at Achema. , the integrated manufacturing solutions company for the pharmaceutical industry, showcased its range of flexible engineering and inspections solutions at Achema.

At the event, visitors saw the launch of the GT X.One granulation train, Protab 700 high-speed tablet press and VeriShield CS16 tamper evident, Track & Trace solution.

• GT X.One is an innovative granulation system that integrates the HSM X.One High Shear Mixer and FBE X.One Fluid Bed Systems, that matches the requirements of global standards including ATEX, CE, UL and GAMP 5

• Protab 700 aims to set a new benchmark in high-speed tableting. It is a double rotary bilayer tableting machine that allows quicker changeovers

• VeriShield CS 16 is an online tamper evident labeling solution that incorporates serialisation print and inspection. The machine is compliant with EU FMD regulations and EU Annex 11 with CE certification

Richard Stedman, Group CEO, ACG Engineering, said: “We are proud to bring these three new products to the to the global market. Our focus has always been to deliver consistent product quality that meet international standards with excellent customer service. With our local support network in Europe, we are well equipped to cater to customers' requirements across the European region.”