Fast new reagent kit

Dolomite Bio has launched the RNAdia 2.0 reagent kit for single cell research, as part of its complete workflow, encompassing everything from sample preparation to bioinformatic analysis.

Most researchers will be familiar with the frustrations of sourcing reagents, which wastes precious time when performing a standardised single cell workflow. At a lower cost compared to some competitor reagents the new RNAdia 2.0 kit alleviates that stress, allowing researchers to focus on what is important, doing more and discovering more.

The new kit is designed to be used with the Nadia instrument, an automated, microfluidic droplet-based platform for single cell research that encapsulates up to eight samples, in parallel, in under 20 minutes. Users can avoid cross contamination with the RNAdia 2.0 single use cartridges and benefit from ultra-low cell doublet rates to due gentle cell stirring, ensuring high quality results.

With the Nadia instrument researchers can prepare their samples, processing cells of up to 50 µm, construct their single cell libraries and sequence those libraries, which are compatible with standard NGS short-read sequencing on Illumina sequencers. Additionally, data analysis is available to be purchased alongside the RNAdia 2.0 kit bundles. Performed by the experienced in-house bioinformaticians, the bioinformatic service removes the burden of time consuming, costly data analysis.

As part of the RNAdia 2.0 launch, Dolomite Bio has released the Droplet Analyser Software, a free online tool, for the detection and analysis of droplets generated using microfluidic technology. Originally produced for the in-house research and development team, the time saving impact of the software was so significant, the decision was made to release the software.

Technical Applications Specialist, Thomas Osborne, said this about the RNAdia 2.0 kit and workflow: "Our focus has always been on ease of use for the user, so that they can focus on doing what’s important, this is why we’ve really thought about each stage of the workflow and how it can support their research."