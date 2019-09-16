Fast, affordable material ID

The Vanta Element handheld X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyser offers speed and ease of use in a variety of testing environments. Users can obtain clear material and grade identifications in seconds and compare alloy grades on the instrument’s screen. With a dual-core processor and powered by Olympus’ proven Axon technology, the Vanta Element analyser has the same stability and resolution as the rest of the Vanta series for rapid sorting and a fast return on investment.

Built for use in demanding environments, Vanta Element analysers are IP54-rated for resistance to dust and moisture and constructed to pass a 4-foot drop test (MIL-STD-810G) to help keep users working in case of an accidental drop or impact. For additional protection, a stainless steel faceplate is paired with a thick (50 µm) Kapton window that can be easily attached and removed for toolless window changes in the field. The product will perform continuously in temperatures from -10 to 45°C.

The analyser’s rugged features are paired with optional wireless connectivity. Connect to the Olympus Scientific Cloud for wireless data sharing and access to convenient fleet management tools, the Olympus mobile app or the user's network, helping future proof it for Industry 4.0. The analyser also has an industrial 1 GB microSD card for storing results and two USB ports for easy data export. For added flexibility, the Vanta Element analyser is compatible with accessories including the Vanta field stand, soil foot, probe shield and holster.