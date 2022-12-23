Extracellular vesicle isolation products

AMS Bio has announced a new range of different isolation products for fast, scalable, and reproducible purification of extracellular vesicles (EV), including exosomes, as well as addressing EV heterogeneity and high throughput solutions for biomarker discovery.

Traditionally ultracentrifugation has been the favored method for EV isolation or separation. Though it is still widely used, ultracentrifugation not only tends to alter the vesicle shape and functionality but is time-consuming and requires expensive equipment. The EV isolation product range aims to set a new standard for researchers who can now select an optimised purification solution based upon their downstream needs.

For researchers looking for a method that recovers the highest amount of extracellular material, regardless of its vesicular or non-vesicular nature, AMS Bio has introduced the ExoPure kit. This high recovery/low specificity precipitation kit uses polyethylene glycol (PEG) to separate/isolate exosomes from your sample, requiring a short incubation time of just one hour.

Tangential flow filtration (TFF) is a rapid and efficient method, widely used for separation and purification of biomolecules that has now been successfully applied to isolate and separate extracellular vesicles. For labs that need a method that recovers mixed EVs along with some free proteins, AMS Bio has introduced three different typologies of TFF filters suitable for EV purification, EV concentration and EV size-based separation. The key benefits of these TFF products are that they are washable/reusable, enable fast concentration of diluted fluid as cell media or urine prior to EV isolation, allow easy removal of small molecules and ions from the EV preparation and can be used for EV dialysis and buffer exchange.

Offering fast EV purification from small (100 µl) to large volumes (up to 20ml) of fluids in only 15 minutes, the ExoUltra size exclusion chromatography (SEC) columns are perfect for integration into almost any laboratory workflow. These stable columns can be cleaned and reused up to five times, enabling EV purity improvement in applications including EV isolation from cell media, biofluids and plant extracts, purification of EVs from contaminated fluids and removal of excess dye post EV labelling process. Using a combination of TFF filters and ExoUltra SEC columns, researchers will be able to separate subtypes of EVs based on their size, thereby eliminating non-EV components.