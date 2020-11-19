Exosome purification kit launched

Cell Guidance Systems, a specialist in exosome research reagents and services, has announced the launch of a new product for the purification of exosomes from blood and other samples. The Exo-spin 96 exosome purification kit allows researchers to purify exosome samples in the standard 96 well plate format.

The new kit is based on the increasingly popular size exclusion chromatography (SEC) method of exosome purification which is now used by most exosome research labs. It is a development of the company's Exo-spin range of SEC single columns, which have been enabling exosome research since 2014, providing a rapid, reliable, and cost-effective way to purify exosomes without specialist equipment.

Exo-spin 96 and Exo-spin mini columns have identical column dimensions and resin bed length, allowing scale up from small to large sample numbers using the same protocol, which takes less than an hour to complete and, in the standard 96-well format, is amenable to automation. Advanced manufacturing techniques and stringent quality control systems used in the production of Exo-spin 96 kits ensure sample-to-sample consistency.

Dr Michael Jones, Cell Guidance Systems' CEO, commented: “Exosome research has become increasingly important over the last 10 years. Many projects are scaling up to perform analysis of large sample sets, and exosome researchers therefore need a reliable and cost-effective way of handling these large numbers of samples. This product will enable the generation of higher quality data sets and advance the exosome field.”