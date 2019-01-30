subscribe
 

Environmentally friendly cooling with carbon dioxide

30th January 2019


With the new Unichiller 220Tw CO2, Huber Kältemaschinenbau presents another milestone in environmentally friendly refrigeration technology. The new chiller uses CO2 as a refrigerant. CO2 or carbon dioxide (also known as R744) is a natural component of air and has been proven in refrigeration since the 19th century. The colorless gas liquefied under pressure, has no ozone depletion potential (ODP = 0), and has a negligible greenhouse gas potential with a GWP = 1. If, for example, 1 kg of CO2 enters the atmosphere through a leak in the refrigerating circuit, this is 3780 times less damaging than with the conventional refrigerant R404A. In addition, CO2 is a so-called natural refrigerant which occurs in very large quantities in nature, i.e. it does not have to be generated with great energy expenditure. In addition, CO2 is non-flammable, non-toxic and chemically inert.

The new Unichiller CO2 is therefore a 100% environmentally friendly alternative to refrigerators with conventional synthetic refrigerants. The Unichiller is designed for working temperatures from -20 to +100°C, and offers a cooling capacity of 22 kW and a heating capacity of 12 kW. The circulation pump achieves a delivery rate of 200 l/min and 4.6 bar pressure. The cooler is equipped with the Pilot ONE touch-screen controller and therefore has numerous professional functions for demanding temperature control tasks.
Advantages:

  • Proven Unichiller technology
  • Environmentally friendly refrigeration technology
  • Ozone depletion potential equal to zero (ODP = 0)
  • Global warming potential negligible (GWP = 1)
  • Very good energy efficiency
  • Refrigerant non-flammable, non-toxic
  • High operational safety
  • Future-proof investment (not affected by the F-gas regulation)




