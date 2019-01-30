Environmentally friendly cooling with carbon dioxide

With the new Unichiller 220Tw CO2, Huber Kältemaschinenbau presents another milestone in environmentally friendly refrigeration technology. The new chiller uses CO2 as a refrigerant. CO2 or carbon dioxide (also known as R744) is a natural component of air and has been proven in refrigeration since the 19th century. The colorless gas liquefied under pressure, has no ozone depletion potential (ODP = 0), and has a negligible greenhouse gas potential with a GWP = 1. If, for example, 1 kg of CO2 enters the atmosphere through a leak in the refrigerating circuit, this is 3780 times less damaging than with the conventional refrigerant R404A. In addition, CO2 is a so-called natural refrigerant which occurs in very large quantities in nature, i.e. it does not have to be generated with great energy expenditure. In addition, CO2 is non-flammable, non-toxic and chemically inert.

The new Unichiller CO2 is therefore a 100% environmentally friendly alternative to refrigerators with conventional synthetic refrigerants. The Unichiller is designed for working temperatures from -20 to +100°C, and offers a cooling capacity of 22 kW and a heating capacity of 12 kW. The circulation pump achieves a delivery rate of 200 l/min and 4.6 bar pressure. The cooler is equipped with the Pilot ONE touch-screen controller and therefore has numerous professional functions for demanding temperature control tasks.

Advantages: