Enhanced capabilities for biobank management

The Matrix Gemini Biobank Management System from Autoscribe Informatics now offers even greater versatility with the inclusion of environmental monitoring and equipment calibration and maintenance monitoring capabilities. Matrix Gemini Biobanking provides a highly configurable environment for all aspects of biobank, biorepository and clinical trials management. It provides an ideal and proven solution for managing bio-samples (such as blood, tissue, DNA etc.) to assist with compliance to regulatory requirements.

With Biobanks typically storing samples in multiple freezers and refrigerators it is extremely important to ensure that this equipment is not only operating within specification, but also that it is being properly maintained and serviced according to the manufacturers' recommendations. The Instrument Calibration and Maintenance System (ICMS) component of Matrix Gemini allows the status of each item of equipment to be tracked automatically as to whether it is available or unavailable and identifies events such as the maintenance period being exceeded, etc. An automatic change of status occurs when calibration or maintenance is overdue and when it is performed. In this way the use of freezers and refrigerators can be prevented if they are not in service, out of maintenance, or out of calibration and samples can be moved if necessary. Automatic reminders of scheduled events are provided.

The addition of the environmental monitoring module allows for rooms and storage vessels to be monitored for temperature and other environmental conditions such as sterility and contamination. It can also be used for temperature mapping within freezers and refrigerators for the identification of hot or cold spots, which can be displayed graphically.

Complete location recording from room to freezer, shelf, container and container position is made easy with Matrix Gemini's container view allowing graphical representation of the different container types. A full audit trail of all changes is provided, together with storage location auditing and reconciliation with chain of custody reporting. Samples can be tracked when they are removed for research and are closely monitored to ensure that they are disposed of correctly.

Using the built-in graphical configuration tools, Matrix Gemini Biobanking solutions can be adapted quickly and easily to represent exact user requirements in terms of workflows, screen designs, menu designs, terminology, report designs and much more.