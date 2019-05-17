Energy analyser with upgraded pressure range

Henniker Scientific now allows high-resolution photoemission spectroscopy measurements in environments from UHV up to 5 mbar. The Prevac EA15-HP1 hemispherical energy analyser fromnow allows high-resolution photoemission spectroscopy measurements in environments from UHV up to 5 mbar.

The analyser is equipped with a total number of 11 slits and offers the possibility to choose between best energy resolution and best intensity. According to given photoelectron energy the analyser is set up with up to eight predefined PE to satisfy customer's requirements.

The analyser package includes:

• EA15-HP1 150 mm hemispherical energy analyser

• RUDI-EA2 high stable and low noise electronics

• SPECTRIUM acquisition and analyser control software for Windows OS computer system.

The EA15-HP1 hemispherical energy analyser can be controlled directly by LabVIEW programming environment.