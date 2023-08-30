Enabling two-photon microscopy

In two-photon microscopy, peak-power is brightness. To ensure the best image brightness, you need short pulses, high power and most importantly, a clean temporal pulse shape. With Toptica's Clean-Pulse technology, the FemtoFiber ultra 920 enables unmatched brightness in two-photon microscopy without unwanted heating of the sample.

Additionally, software-controlled dispersion precompensation (GDD) and an integrated AOM for power modulation, make the system extremely user-friendly.

Toptica's robust and reliable fibre laser technology significantly reduces the cost of ownership of laser systems. In addition, its quiet and compact laser design minimises noise-stress to the animals while at the same time saving valuable table space.

The FemtoFiber ultra 920 is ideally suited for the two-photon excitation of common fluorophores such as GFP, eGFP, Eosin, GCaMP, CFP, Calcein or Venus.