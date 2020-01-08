Eliminating cross-contamination

Cross-contamination of samples run in series through typical SPE vacuum manifolds is a common problem for sample preparation labs. Restek's new Resprep Quick-Replace vacuum manifolds eliminate this risk because they contain a disposable valve liner that can be quickly and easily replaced between samples, ensuring a clean flow path for every extraction.

In addition, the screw-type valve design provides precise, independent flow control of each SPE port. Resprep Quick-Replace vacuum manifolds are compatible with any standard male luer SPE cartridge and are available in 12- and 24-port models.

The easily configurable rack system supports a wide variety of collection vessels and can be customised to accommodate vessel size.



