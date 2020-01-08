subscribe
 

Chromatography

Eliminating cross-contamination

8th January 2020


Cross-contamination of samples run in series through typical SPE vacuum manifolds is a common problem for sample preparation labs. Restek's new Resprep Quick-Replace vacuum manifolds eliminate this risk because they contain a disposable valve liner that can be quickly and easily replaced between samples, ensuring a clean flow path for every extraction.

In addition, the screw-type valve design provides precise, independent flow control of each SPE port. Resprep Quick-Replace vacuum manifolds are compatible with any standard male luer SPE cartridge and are available in 12- and 24-port models.

The easily configurable rack system supports a wide variety of collection vessels and can be customised to accommodate vessel size.

 
 





Subscribe

Subscribe



Newsbrief

FREE NEWSBRIEF SUBSCRIPTION

To receive the Scientist Live weekly email NewsBrief please enter your details below

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close