Efficient exosome isolation

AMS Bio is a knowledgeable supplier of products dedicated to exosome research that includes high quality reagents and kits that are quick, affordable and easy to use. The latest addition to this portfolio is a new range of tools for isolating and purifying overall or specific exosome sub-populations from small volumes of sample in an efficient, faster and cheaper way.

For applications that require total exosome isolation from biological fluids including plasma, serum and urine as well as cell culture media, AMS Bio has launched ExoPure Reagent - a fast and convenient one-step method based on chemical precipitation.

The new ExoPure Isolation kit offers a fast and convenient method of exosome isolation and purification at high yields from body fluids including Cerebrospinal, Amniotic, Inflammatory, Lymph, Breast milk, Saliva, Gastrointestinal and Broncho alveolar lavage fluids. Using this kit enables researchers to more reliably produce highly pure exosomes compared to using exosome precipitation methods.

ExoPure Immunoplates are 96-well microplates, covalently pre-coated with specific exosome-binding antibodies to allow exosome capture and isolation from sources including cell supernatant, human plasma, serum, urine and saliva. These high-performance plates are available in transparent, white and black versions tailored to suit the downstream detection approach employed (colorimetry, luminometry or fluorimetry methods respectively).

The new range of ExoPure Size Exclusion Columns (SEC) are designed for isolating extracellular vesicles in a fast and easy way. These columns are available in two different sizes of column to enable optimized extracellular vesicle purification from biofluids (plasma, serum, urine) and cell media and for different sample volumes.

Exosomes are small endosome derived lipid nanoparticles, actively secreted by exocytosis in most living cells. Exosomes are today widely accepted as important mediators of cell-cell communication, and are studied for their role in normal biological processes and use as biomarkers for diseases, such as cancer. Exosomes are also demonstrating therapeutic potential as a targeted delivery system, and are attractive starting materials for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine applications.