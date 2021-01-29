Effective CO2 snow-jet cleaning

Parts produced in small quantities often have to meet the highest cleanliness requirements. For such cases, acp systems has developed two new CO2 snow-jet booths suitable for cleanroom use. These enable high-purity workpieces to be cleaned in a manual or semi-automated process with the quattroClean technology.

With the new manual and automated JetStation-HP booths, acp systems AG supplies compact cleaning solutions for these use cases with quattroClean technology. The closed, sound-proofed stand-alone units are made entirely of stainless steel. They are only equipped with components and materials used in cleanroom applications. When designing the process chamber, attention was paid to ensuring that detached contaminants and carbon dioxide are removed quickly and effectively by the integrated extraction system and that no dirt pockets can form. This prevents the cleaned parts from becoming recontaminated.

For both booth models, a system for monitoring the CO2 concentration in the working area comes as standard. If the set limit value is exceeded, the carbon dioxide supply is automatically switched off and an error message is displayed.

The manual JetStation-HP is loaded and unloaded via the front flap with hand access and is suitable for both seated and standing workstations. The cleaning process, in which the part is guided to the nozzle by the operator, can be started conveniently via a foot pedal. If higher requirements in terms of process reliability and/or part geometry must be met, the automated JetStation-HP is used. With this model, the part to be cleaned is advanced through a door which can be automated and placed in a receiver mounted on an x/y-axis system, rotary table, or combination of both, in the process chamber. The part-specific cleaning program stored in the system control unit is started at the push of a button. The process then runs fully automatically, with all parameters such as movements of the receiver, speed, force and duration of the jet, distance between nozzle and workpiece kept constant as specified in the parts program. In addition, the automated JetStation-HP model has a sensor system for monitoring the cleaning process, which continuously measures the density of the snow jet.

Plug & play concept for rapid deployment

The plug & play concept makes the JetStation-HP cleaning booths quick and easy to put into operation. All the technology for the snow-jet process and media preparation is integrated in the system housing, meaning that only the carbon dioxide and compressed air supply need to be connected up.