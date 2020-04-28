The S 710 Prime tablet press from Romaco Kilian is an economical solution for compressing mono-layer and bi-layer tablets. This high-performance, double-sided rotary press in proven Kilian quality impresses with high availability.

The new S 710 Prime double-sided rotary press complements Romaco Kilian’s portfolio of high-productivity tablet presses for both mono-layer and bi-layer mode. The technology is also suitable for compressing effervescent tablets and is accordingly ready to connect to a packaging line. The tablet presses are used by pharmaceutical, food and chemical manufacturers around the world, with a maximum output of 1,020,000 tablets per hour.

Availability, performance and quality were top priorities when Kilian developed the S 710 Prime. Fast product changes, short cleaning times and long maintenance intervals ensure optimal availability and virtually no downtime. In particular, the hermetic separation between the compaction and “grey” areas speeds up cleaning of the tablet press after every batch. Owing to the interchangeable die-table it is also very versatile.

The proven fill shoe design and asymmetrical hopper improve the product flow, which is a big advantage where powders with poor flow properties are concerned. Furthermore, the brake magnet technology restricts the relative standard deviation during tableting to a minimum, so that consistently high product quality is guaranteed. The coated tablet chute, which is inclined 40 degrees, allows the tablets to be transported without any problems even at very high processing speeds or with critical tablet geometries. The universal tablet scraper can be utilised for any tablet format. The process temperatures were reduced and ideal production conditions created by repositioning the fill shoe drive and gear outside the compaction area.

Durable pressure rollers and components result in lower costs for maintenance and the remote assist, Romaco’s online support system, means support requests can be processed digitally in real time. Error messages can be identified and dealt with promptly using Call4Service, smart glasses or the status app.

The presses are designed to make a systematic contribution to minimising product loss during tableting. The combination of precision-manufactured die-tables with hardly any radial run-out and magnetic product scrapers enables more sustainable production.