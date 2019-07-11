Easy CO and CO2 analysis

Low-level detection of carbon monoxide (CO) and carbon dioxide (CO2) is critical for many applications. Restek's methanizer (CH4izer) allows ppb-level determination of CO and CO2 using a cost-effective FID instead of more expensive instrumentation. Up until now, the methanizer was only available for Agilent GCs, but Restek has now released a version of the methanizer for Thermo Trace 1300/1310 GCs that features the same benefits to a lab as the original model.

The methanizer is factory set to 380°C to ensure efficient and complete conversion of CO and CO2 to CH4, but the operator can easily adjust the temperature as desired with the touch of a button. This unit controls temperatures precisely and reliably to within ± 1 °C of the defined set point and the actual temperature is shown in real time on an easy-to-read display. The methanizer is less cumbersome than other models and is designed for easy installation and fast catalyst tube replacement, so users spend more time analysing samples and less time on maintenance.