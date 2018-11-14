Easy clean dispenser wins award

The high-performance IKA T 25 easy clean disperser is the first of its kind for use in research, product development or quality control. Now this novel laboratory device has been lauded with the German Design Award 2019 in the Industry category.

The disperser, which was launched at Achema 2018, homogenises samples, emulsifies substances such as cosmetics and suspends paints and coatings. The device has been awarded a Special Mention in the Industry Category by the German Design Council for its outstanding design quality. "Those who prevail here against the high-profile competition have proven themselves to be among the best," says Andrej Kupetz, managing director of the German Design Council in his congratulatory letter. The IKA T 25 easy clean disperser works quietly, efficiently and conveniently. Thanks to the intelligent, user-friendly device design, it is particularly smart to use.

The associated dispersing tool is designed in such a way that it can be easily cleaned without dismantling the unit, since the rotor can be removed in one simple step. In addition, the new disperser has a specially developed, particularly robust housing. IKA is very pleased about the award, because the Special Mention title honorus workmanship with particularly successful aspects or solutions in its design. This is great recognition of IKA's commitment and that of its developers and designers.