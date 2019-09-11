The Purair Eco Series ductless fume hoods are designed to protect the user and the environment from hazardous vapours generated on the work surface.

Central to the Eco Series design is the innovative Air Science Multiplex filtration technology and the exclusive Enhanced Filtration Technology (EFT) developed to assure universal protection in the work environment over a wide range of applications in the industry.

A high capacity air handling system delivers face velocity of 100 FPM and improved filter clamping prevents bypass leakage. Because filtered air is returned to the room, no demands are required of the facility HVAC.



The Eco models are available in 5 sizes from 3o to 69in.