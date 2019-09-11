subscribe
 

General Lab Products

Ductless fume hoods

11th September 2019


The Purair Eco Series ductless fume hoods are designed to protect the user and the environment from hazardous vapours generated on the work surface.

Central to the Eco Series design is the innovative Air Science Multiplex filtration technology and the exclusive Enhanced Filtration Technology (EFT) developed to assure universal protection in the work environment over a wide range of applications in the industry.

A high capacity air handling system delivers face velocity of 100 FPM and improved filter clamping prevents bypass leakage. Because filtered air is returned to the room, no demands are required of the facility HVAC.

The Eco models are available in 5 sizes from 3o to 69in.





Subscribe

Subscribe



Newsbrief

FREE NEWSBRIEF SUBSCRIPTION

To receive the Scientist Live weekly email NewsBrief please enter your details below

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close