Direct interfacing to LIMS

The new MIDAS (Matrix Instrument Data Acquisition System) module for the Matrix Gemini LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) from Autoscribe Informatics improves on the existing methods of interfacing of a wide variety of analytical instruments and equipment to Matrix Gemini. Direct entry of results data into Matrix Gemini provides higher levels of automation, eliminates transcription errors and improves laboratory efficiency.

By recording measurement data at the point that it is generated, MIDAS helps meet data integrity and validity requirements, for example as defined by the acronym ALCOA (attributable, legible, contemporaneous, original and accurate). Automated data capture also simplifies the result review and approval process. Any need to manipulate data in third party packages such as Excel is eliminated. MIDAS provides a defendable, robust and effective methodology to ensure compliance with standards such as ISO17025 and GxP.



Many laboratory instruments are able to output result files, usually in the form of a CSV or text file. Running in the background, MIDAS monitors the creation of these files and imports results directly into Matrix Gemini LIMS when a new file is detected. This includes result files based on worksheets created by the Matrix Gemini worksheet functionality. Relevant data is extracted from the instrument file, and associated with the correct data in Matrix Gemini LIMS Results are automatically checked against relevant specification limits as the data is imported.

The MIDAS module is available for all Matrix Gemini LIMS customers and, like Matrix itself, may be configured either by Autoscribe Informatics or by the users. In this way, Matrix Gemini LIMS users can setup or modify instrument interfaces themselves allowing them to easily adapt to changing operational needs in a timely and cost-effective way.