Torrey Pines Scientific has launched its new EchoTherm Model HS70 corrosion-resistant, fully programmable digital stirring hot plates.

These units are designed with a purge port for infusing an inert gas, such as lab air, into the chassis of the unit. This positive pressure inside the chassis causes the gas to flow out of any openings and prevents corrosive gasses form entering the chassis, improving unit life greatly. In manual operation, simply select the parameter to be set and scroll to the value needed. The unit will do the rest. In the programmable mode, routines can be stored for instant recall and use. The stored routine will run automatically, without attention, and exactly the same time after time.

Programs can be simple or complex depending upon the need. Multiple temperatures, temperature ramp rates, stirring speeds and timed events can be stored. When run, the unit monitors the program to be sure it runs exactly as written.

HS70 features inlcude: 10-program memory stored in CMOS; platinum RTD temperature measurement for ±1% accuracy; and temperature ramping for exact heating and cooling rates.