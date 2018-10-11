Determining the electrical charge on material surfaces

Testa Analytical Solutions has introduced a Surface Zeta Potential option for its NanoBrook range of zeta potential analysers.

Adding the new surface zeta potential option to a Nanobrook analyser allows users to measure the electrical charge on materials such as coated glass, plastic, tape or other flexible surfaces. The system uses known probe particles and purpose-designed electrode to calculate surface zeta potential.

Using phase analysis light scattering (PALS) technology, Nanobrook analysers provide an impressive platform for determining the surface charge on macroscopic materials. A Nanobrook analyser with Surface Zeta Potential option can be used to measure electrical charge on surfaces up to three orders of magnitude lower than with a conventional system based on electrophoretic light scattering technology.

Using the new option scientists can now precisely measure surface zeta potential in less than a minute.