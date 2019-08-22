Delivering complete vial handling solutions

SP Scientific has announced the signing of a new partnership agreement with Lab-i-DosiTecno Pharma Technologies, enabling both companies to offer complete aseptic vial and syringe fill-finish lines lines for injectable, ophthalmic and oral products in liquid and powder form

This new global partnership brings together freeze drying and vial washing/sterilising technologies from SP Scientific with the comprehensive vial and syringe filling capabilities of Lab-i-Dositecno.

Oriol Casòliva, CEO of Lab-i-DosiTecno commented, "The geographic synergies of SP Scientific and Lab-i-DosiTecno working together will enable us to provide outstanding local support throughout North America and Europe, significantly broadening the reach of both partners."

Brian Larkin, CEO of SP Scientific added, "In addition, for those who prefer to work with a single supplier for full lines, this new partnership enables us to provide and support these customers with top quality, highly productive aseptic fill-finish line solutions."

Biopharmaceutical products are often frozen and then thawed, freeze-dried to be rehydrated when needed, or encapsulated in liquid form without being touched by the atmosphere. The container that holds the medicine during transportation through a variety of global climates, and how it is filled, is therefore critical to product integrity. This new partnerships aims to now lead the way in the development and manufacture of complete aseptic vial fill-finish lines offering the broadest lyophilisation range covering cycle development, stability, pilot and clinical batch production, through to full aseptic manufacturing and commercial production batches.