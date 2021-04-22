Cytosections for antibody screening

AMS Bio has launched a comprehensive range of cytosections that offer a verified, reproducible and renewable source of positive/negative controls where the expression of the target biomarker is confirmed for accuracy and specificity by an immunoassay.

Researchers, antibody and assay developers as well as Immunohistochemistry (IHC) labs often find it difficult to find a reliable and verified source of positive / negative controls for their IHC experiments. This is especially important when they are developing new IHC protocols for novel targets whose expression pattern is not known or screening for new antibodies whose staining characteristics in IHC is unknown.

The new cytosections range is comprised of high quality FFPE sections of cell pellets of over-expressing targeted biomarkers. The expression of target biomarkers in these cytosections is carefully verified for accuracy and specificity using Western Blot. Positive controls (cells transfected with the target protein) and negative controls (mock transfected cells) are available for genome wide human and mouse genome targets. In addition to its standard range AMS Bio also offers a custom cytosections service where cell pellet composition and density can be designed according to customer’s needs.

Cytosection controls provide the perfect tool for independently controlling and monitoring the performance of IHC protocols, run alongside a user's samples. Used to screen and set standards for sensitivity and specificity of antibodies across different lots, these cytosections usefully provide a common standard and reference point for multi-centre clinical trials. They also can be used to develop custom multiplex assays for sensitivity and specificity.