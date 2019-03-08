Custom purification systems developed

Absolute Antibody, a leading manufacturer of recombinant antibodies, has developed custom protein purification systems to significantly increase its antibody production throughput. The automated robots, now installed in the firm's newly expanded, ISO-certified manufacturing facility in Northeast England, will enable further growth for the company’s recombinant antibody products and services.



The two automated robots streamline antibody purification, allowing the company to meet the increasing demand for its recombinant antibody technology. It first designed a fully automated system capable of purifying up to 24 antibodies at a scale of 80mL in approximately 12 hours. Now, it has developed a larger-scale purification robot, able to purify 24 antibodies at a scale of two liters in about 24 hours, a task which would take almost a week for one scientist to do manually. Together, these two novel systems considerably increase Absolute Antibody’s production throughput.



“We are committed to advancing recombinant antibody technology, and our lab has been hard at work developing innovative systems to enable effective production scale-up,” said Dr. Ian Wilkinson, Chief Scientific Officer at Absolute Antibody. “Our new robots provide quick, reliable and cost-effective protein purification, ensuring we can expand our catalogue offerings and efficiently deliver high-quality recombinant antibodies to customers.”