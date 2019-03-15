Cryogen-free MRI system showcased

MR Solutions' latest compact preclinical, multi-modality MRI systems will be on display at the 14th European Molecular Imaging Meeting (EMIM 2019) being held at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow on 19 to 22 March, 2019.

MR Solutions continues to both broaden its range and power - up to 9.4 Tesla ­- as well as developing an advanced PET/SPECT/CT range with compatible cradles to speed-up and minimise handling.

The latest multi-modality MRI systems from MR Solutions can be combined with PET or SPECT imaging modules to provide simultaneous or sequential imaging. The cryogen-free technology provides huge benefits to customers doing away with the cumbersome and expensive liquid helium cooling and venting system reducing the weight and size of the scanner by a factor of five. It also allows the positioning of a solenoid to reduce the stray magnetic field from metres to a few centimetres and allows the magnet strength to be variable.



Dr David Taylor, founder and chairman of MR Solutions explained, "Cryogen-free technology has revolutionised the preclinical scanning market by reducing costs and providing the highest resolution. Customers want to be at the forefront of technology as their scanners will have to last many years. Because we have done away with all the liquid helium requirements we have not only lowered the capital costs dramatically but also the ongoing costs as these scanners no longer require expensive top-ups."



The EMIM is an annual event organised by the European Society for Molecular Imaging, of which MR Solutions is a member. The programme allows researchers to discuss and share knowledge within the molecular imaging community and to take a look at emerging technologies.