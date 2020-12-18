Covid-19 antibody test kit

EKF Diagnostics has introduced one of the first tests to precisely measure levels of Covid-19 neutralising antibodies in individuals. Unlike other antibody tests, the Kantaro Covid-SeroKlir SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody test kit determines both the presence and specific quantities of human IgG antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This enables a broad range of Covid-19 applications, such as delivering vital knowledge for advancing the understanding of protective immunity, assessing vaccine response and accelerating therapeutic treatments.

The high performance quantitative Covid-SeroKlir kit has received FDA Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) and is CE marked. It has demonstrated 98.8% sensitivity and 99.6% specificity for detecting SARS-CoV-2 specific IgG antibodies against two SARS-CoV-2 virus antigens, the full-length spike protein and its receptor-binding domain (RBD). This confirmed accuracy means false positives and false negatives are minimised.

Being a two-step enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), ensures accuracy. The ELISA’s initial plate screens for RBD positive or negative samples, whilst the second plate provides a quantitative result of the antibody titre/concentration for the full-length spike protein. As the kit uses standard methods and equipment, it is easily operated without need for scaled equipment or special environments and contains components to test 630 patient samples.