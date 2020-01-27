Configurable LIMS highlighted at Pittcon

Known for its ease of configurability, the latest version of Matrix Gemini LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) from Autoscribe Informatics will be on show at Pittcon 2020. Every customer LIMS is based on the same software with configurable workflows and screen designs to suit any industry. The graphical configuration tools allow controlled changes to be made to the system without the need for software coding skills (C#, Java etc.), ensuring the business and operational needs of laboratories across a range of industries are met.

Industry Specific Configurations

Specific LIMS configurations exist for key industries including Contract Labs, Biobanks, Water/Environmental, Food/Drink, Pharmaceutical and Veterinary labs. Configured by Autoscribe using the Matrix configuration tools these industry specific solutions can be further adapted to meet an organizations exact business requirements. This can be done either by the organization themselves or using Autoscribe Informatics’ technical services team. In either case Autoscribe support the final configuration, providing reassurance to the organization that they have a supportable and viable long-term laboratory informatics solution. Matrix Configuration Tools provide superior flexibility which results in fast implementation and an interface that is optimized to use familiar terms and mimics the way they already work, making it easy for users to adopt.

Benefits of Configurable LIMS

In addition to the ease of use and ability to mirror the laboratory’s workflows the Matrix Configuration tools provide other key benefits. The underlying code is not altered by configuration which is the key to the long-term support of the configured system no matter who has done it. Users can even download the specific configurations of their system and send these to the Autoscribe support team for advice and support.



The separation of the configuration from the underlying code makes it much simpler for organisations to upgrade to newer product versions; reconfiguration or rework is not required. In other LIMS which may require customisation of standard code to meet user requirements, upgrades can become so time consuming and resource heavy that users are reluctant to take advantage of new releases; running the risk that the system may become unsupportable in the longer term



“LIMS investments are typically for a five to ten-year period, often longer. A truly configurable solution makes it simpler to meet changing business requirements, as well as adopt new processes, instruments and systems as the lab evolves. This ‘future proofs’ your investment and ensures a lower cost of ownership over the lifetime of the LIMS,” said Tim Daniels,from Autoscribe Informatics. “A truly configurable LIMS provides every laboratory the certainty of longevity without sacrificing the flexibility to adopt the new technology and integration being driven by current Laboratory 4.0 initiatives.”