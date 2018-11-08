Comprehensive support for medical devices

At Medica 2018, TÜV SÜD will debut its portfolio of Medical Testing Services, which provide comprehensive end-to-end support from the initial idea for a product to life-cycle management (Hall 10, Booth C12). The leading international fair for the medical sector is to be held in Duesseldorf from 12 to 15 November 2018.

The medical-device market is characterised by two factors: high demand for innovative products, in conjunction with ever-shorter development cycles and strict regulatory requirements. Efficient product development and successful completion of the individual design phases are critical for rolling out new medical devices quickly, effectively and in compliance with the regulations.

“With our new modular Medical Testing Services, we support the manufacturers of medical devices right from the outset and throughout all phases of their products' life cycle,” says Rouven Rosenheimer from TÜV SÜD. “As an accredited test laboratory we assess partial aspects with regard to their conformity with existing standards before the completion of the whole product.”

These phases of the manufacturer during product development include definition and planning, design and development, verification of design requirements and validation of customer requirements, global market launch and life-cycle management. By closely involving TÜV SÜD´s experts from the beginning, manufacturers can detect deviations from standards at an early stage, thereby reducing the risks of major redesign and shortening their time to market.