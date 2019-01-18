Complete solution for films with APIs

Two leading players, one alliance: Comedco offers the perfect introduction to the production, assembly and packaging of transdermal plasters (TDP) and oral dispersible films (ODF). To this end, Coatema and Optima Life Science have pooled their expertise in coating, converting and service and have founded the Comedco alliance. Machine systems that cover all manufacturing and assembly processes can be seen live at the trade fair.

The new alliance is a development and technology partner that supports pharmaceutical companies in efficiently bringing TDP and ODF products to market. Comedco has many years of experience and advice to offer. This is significant because TDP and ODF products require a certain amount of development work before they are ready for the market. This includes selecting film carrier materials and suitable application systems, for example. The field of application for the Comedco machine system ranges from laboratory level through to series production. The Comedco service network is also ready for use worldwide.

The booths of the alliance partners Coatema and Optima Life Science will showcase the combined process for an ODF product at ICE Munich. At Coatema, active ingredients will be applied to a carrier film and dried. The carrier film will then be cut and wound onto individual rolls. These rolls will then be processed further at the Optima Life Science booth where web processing will begin. Depending on the product, existing carrier films will be removed, new ones applied and films cut to size, separated, and packaged. This process will either be continuous or intermittent, depending on the performance requirements.

The Optima Life Science booth will provide information about some of the company’s other converting systems. These include high-speed systems with a capacity of up to 1,200 units/min. and ultra-flexible solutions. Packaging machines for four-side sealed pouches, such as the Optima 4SS, complement Optima Life Science’s product range for converting products.