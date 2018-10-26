Compact spectrometer launched

Hamamatsu Photonics has recently developed its smallest grating spectrometer, the SMD series mini-spectrometer C14384MA, offering high near-infrared sensitivity, compact size, light weight and low cost.

Compared to Hamamatsu’s existing range of MS series mini-spectrometers, the C14384MA is about 1/40th of the cubic size and 1/30th of the weight. It also offers sensitivity in the same near-infrared range, but around 50 times higher. This makes it ideal for applications where real-time on-site measurement is required, for example quality inspection of food or agricultural crops and environmental analysis from quadcopters to drones.

This product will be on display from the 1st to 3rd November 2018 at the Hamamatsu Photonics exhibition Photon Fair, an event held every five years at Act City Hamamatsu, Naka-ku, Hamamatsu City, Japan.