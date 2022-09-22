Compact microfluidic system

A compact, affordable microfluidic system for custom microfluidic and genomics research has been launched by Dolomite Bio. The Nadia Go combines the microfluidic technology underlying the Nadia Instrument, with the customisable parameters of the Nadia Innovate, granting access to the custom microfluidic protocol development without the necessity of large capital outlay.

Currently most custom microfluidic research is performed using older complex modular systems. These are notoriously tricky and time consuming to set up, unreliable and require some level of expertise in microfluidics to be effective. In contrast, Nadia Go has a small footprint, no tubing, no PDMS, uses single use chips, and has a semi-automated set up, with parameters controlled through an easy-to-use PC software.

In addition to solving the drawbacks of modular systems, Nadia Go is a completely open platform, created with the ‘tinkerers’ in mind. Using Dolomite Bio’s core pressure-controlled microfluidics technology,the new system enables the development of user-defined single cell protocols and applications. Create, change, test and save novel protocols and biological workflows through the adjustment of user-defined parameters such as droplet size, droplet frequency, temperature, agitation, and timing. Plus, observe droplet formation in real time with the system's high-speed microscope and camera for easy process visualisation. Giving researchers complete freedom from standard protocols and applications, as well as the liberty to create and share novel protocols with other users.