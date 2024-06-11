Collaboration will improve in-process and QC testing

A new collaboration between InDevR, a leader in analytical solutions around quality control testing and vaccine in-process, and biotechnology company Sino Biological, will deliver multiplexed analytical solutions for the mRNA vaccine and cell and gene therapy.

The work will address the biopharmaceutical industry’s urgent need for improved in-process and QC testing tools for these rapidly evolving application fields.

Through this partnership, Sino Biological’s catalogue of antibodies, antigens, and other reagents are available for use on InDevR’s VaxArray Platform.

Biopharmaceutical companies worldwide currently employ the VaxArray Platform’s multiplex assay capabilities in their vaccine testing to simplify, standardise and speed up novel vaccine development, optimisation of existing formulations and production scale-up.The two companies aim to accelerate the development and deployment of multiparametric analytical tools to aid researchers in driving advancements in mRNA, vaccine development and the rapidly evolving field of cell and gene therapy.

Since 2003, InDevR’s core focus has been to deliver innovative analytical tools for the vaccine industry. “Moving forward, our goal is to leverage that expertise to address the urgent need for improved analytical tools for cell and gene therapies and mRNA vaccine testing. Our partnership with Sino Biological, with their extraordinary breadth and depth of offerings and commitment to quality, will drive new product development and empower our customers to design their own multiplex assays with ease,” said Dr. Kathy Rowlen, CEO of InDevR.

Experts in recombinant protein production and antibody development, Sino Biological is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. "We are thrilled to partner with InDevR to enhance the capabilities of their VaxArray Platform," Sino Biological Chief Business Officer Dr. Rob Burgess stated. "Our comprehensive range of quality reagents, combined with InDevR's cutting-edge analytical technology, promises to deliver superior solutions for in-process and quality control testing in the biopharmaceutical industry."