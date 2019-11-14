Collaboration in field of pancreatic beta cell regeneration

The Institute of Diabetes and Regeneration Research at Helmholtz Zentrum München and the global pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) have entered a new strategic research collaboration in the field of pancreatic beta cell regeneration. The joint goal is to improve and accelerate treatment of diabetes mellitus.

Diabetes mellitus is a complex and multifactorial disease characterised by progressive loss or dysfunction of the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. Its long-term complications and co-morbidities represent one of the most devastating and urgent threats to our society. While significant progress has been made in diabetes management, none of today¹s therapies are able to stop or reverse disease progression. Therefore, the development of novel therapeutic approaches that modify the course of disease represents an urgent need for diabetes research.

This new collaboration between Helmholtz Zentrum München and Lilly will focus on the identification, validation and targeting of novel pathways and molecules for triggering endogenous beta cell regeneration. The long-term goal is to develop new therapies that preserve and/or restore mass and functionality of patient¹s remaining beta cells during diabetes progression.

Prof. Heiko Lickert, Director of the Institute of Diabetes and Regeneration Research, said: "We are excited to be working with Lilly. This collaboration is a perfect opportunity to combine the strength of our basic and translational research performed at Helmholtz Zentrum München with Lilly¹s expertise in drug discovery and development for diabetes therapy."

Ruth Gimeno, Ph.D., Vice President, diabetes research and clinical investigations at Lilly, stated: "Slowing diabetes progression and reversing the course of disease is an important goal of diabetes research at Lilly. We are excited to be working with Helmholtz Zentrum München to identify pathways and targets that have the potential to translate into novel disease-modifying therapies for people living with diabetes."