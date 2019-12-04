Collaboration to curate compound libraries

Cresset, provider of software and contract research services for small molecule drug discovery, and Liverpool ChiroChem, (LCC) a chemical technology innovator that produces chiral small molecules for biotech and pharmaceutical R&D, have announced a collaboration to design novel compound libraries with the maximum pharmacological diversity within the smallest library size.



Excellent library design is the key to efficient drug discovery. Cresset and LCC bring together years of expertise in library design from different ends of the spectrum. LCC is a leading provider of novel libraries for drug discovery. It has extensive experience in the design and synthesis of novel building blocks, scaffolds and fragment libraries. Cresset computational methods, combined with the extensive experience of its consultants, have proven to be excellent tools for diverse and targeted library design. Together, their complementary technologies will create cost effective libraries that ‘escape’ from traditional flat aromatic type compounds in order to gain enhanced freedom to operate.



“This is an exciting opportunity to combine two leaders in chemistry," says Cresset CEO, Dr Robert Scoffin. "Combining the in silico expertise of Cresset with the leading chemical technology of LCC enables us to design and deliver truly novel structures with excellent properties and a high degree of freedom to operate."