Collaboration to advance biopharmaceutical methods

Thermo Fisher Scientific and Genovis have announced a collaborative research project to develop advanced end-to-end workflows for the preparation, characterisation and monitoring of novel and complex biotherapeutics using liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS).

Bringing together Thermo Fisher's LC-MS technology with the advanced enzyme-based sample preparation and analysis techniques of Genovis will enable the development of robust, automation-ready, magnetic bead and chromatography-based workflows for the streamlined analysis of biotherapeutics. Expertise from Thermo Fisher's Global Customer Solution Centers will also help Genovis to determine optimal hardware/software configurations and suitable consumables for critical quality attribute (CQA) analysis of biotherapeutics during the research and development phase.

"With the shift toward large biological entities, companies are aiming to bring to market medicines with greater affinity and efficacy, but these medicines also present an additional level of analytical complexity," said John Rontree at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "By collaborating with Genovis, we plan to develop comprehensive workflows that provide robust and advanced solutions for preparing and assessing complex biotherapeutics."

"We are excited to work with Thermo Fisher Scientific to continue our goal toward more automated analytical workflows," said Fredrick Olsson, chief executive officer at Genovis. "Through this collaboration we will be able to develop new products and workflows on world-class instrumentation together with experts from Thermo Fisher¹s European Biopharma Customer Solution Center and serve the growing analytical needs of biopharma customers of both companies with meaningful innovations."

The combination of the Thermo Scientific Vanquish Duo UHPLC Systems (with Dual LC workflow) and the Thermo Scientific Chromeleon Chromatography Data System (CDS) Software with the SmartEnzyme technology from Genovis will enable the development of LC-MS-based protocols for O-glycosylation profiling and automated high-throughput workflows for CQA analysis of monoclonal antibodies at the subunit level.