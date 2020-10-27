Coated blade spray technology



Restek's new coated blade spray (CBS) technology accelerates rapid-screening analyses to a new level of efficiency and speed. Based on strong sample extraction and ionisation foundations, CBS technology bridges the gap between sample preparation and MS/MS analysis by providing a product that can go directly from the sample to the mass spectrometer. Rapid-screening workflows that once required complex, distinct, sample preparation methods and chromatographic separations are reduced to a few simple steps. And your most powerful analytical tool - chromatography - is reserved for only select samples that need additional analysis.

As a technology on the cutting edge of commercialisation, coated blade spray will continue to evolve, but for laboratories interested in evaluating how coated blade spray can revolutionise their analytical workflows, Restek has introduced the first in a long line of direct-to-MS products to come: the coated CB-HLB blade. A precision-made, stainless-steel blade supports a specially prepared coating of hydrophilic-lipophilic balanced (HLB) sorbent, making the CB-HLB a finely tuned sample preparation product.

Ionisation interfaces and a completely commercialised solution are under development and coming soon.