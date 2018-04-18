Cloud-based application to streamline pipetting

Life science researchers working across many applications can now benefit from a new web-based pipetting application, developed to enable seamless connectivity with electronic pipettes for optimised performance and safe, efficient and rapid sharing of protocols.

Developed for use in conjunction with the Bluetooth-enabled Thermo Scientific E1-ClipTip electronic pipettes, My Pipette Creator is a cloud-based application designed to enable efficient, centralised programming of connected pipettes, as well as secure storage and sharing of protocols between pipettes and colleagues within the lab. Offering a library of pre-programmed protocols for the E1-ClipTip pipettes and Thermo Fisher Scientific reagent kits, the My Pipette Creator application allows users to save time, enhance consistency and minimise programming errors to help achieve reproducible, reliable and traceable results.

Programming protocols for use with individual electronic pipettes can be a time-consuming, tedious and inefficient process that is prone to human error. The new application allows multiple users to connect and sync several electronic pipettes at once using their PC, enabling increased laboratory efficiency and productivity.

The application has been ergonomically constructed to reduce the strain on the user's eyes and hands commonly experienced with repeated operation of individual pipettes. In addition to Bluetooth, connectivity with the E1-ClipTip pipettes can also be achieved using a micro USB cable, depending on the user's preference.