Clinical and research lab tech showcase

Thermo Fisher Scientific showcased its latest instruments, assays and software for improving speed, accuracy and usability across clinical and research labs during the 71st American Association for Clinical Chemistry Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Laboratory Exposition (AACC 2019).

"Clinical laboratories play pivotal roles in healthcare as expectations increase for diagnostic speed, accuracy and cost-savings," said Patrick Durbin, senior vice president and president, specialty diagnostics for Thermo Fisher Scientific. "From more effective use of antibiotics to calls for faster lab-supported diagnoses, we're continuously advancing our portfolio to meet the new and unmet needs of healthcare providers who are working to improve patient outcomes."

Thermo Fisher offers a range of instruments, including Class I medical devices, that provide greater sensitivity and reliability for diagnostic testing across small and large molecules and within complex biological matrices.

The Thermo Scientific Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer, currently approved for use in Europe, combines assays, software, accessories, consumables and support in a standalone system designed to meet the regulatory requirements for routine and specialised clinical LC-MS testing. Thermo Fisher is now preparing for clinical trials in 2019 as a next step toward submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for 510(k) clearance.

The Thermo Scientific Sensititre ARIS HiQ AST System, currently available in Europe with plans to launch in the U.S. subject to FDA clearance, is a benchtop automated reading and incubation system for antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST). Thermo Fisher showcased how the system provides laboratories with the accurate minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) results clinicians require to confidently select effective antibiotics for patients. This capability also supports industry-wide antimicrobial stewardship efforts to reduce the use of antibiotics.

Expanding on its liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry offering for clinical diagnostic labs, the Thermo Scientific Medical Device (MD) portfolio of U.S. FDA Class I medical devices now include the Thermo Scientific Vanquish MD High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) system, the Thermo Scientific TSQ Altis MD Series mass spectrometer and the Thermo Scientific Quantis MD Series mass spectrometer.