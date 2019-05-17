Cleanroom microbiology showcase

Cherwell Laboratories will be attending Cleanroom Technology Conference 2019. The firm will offer expert knowledge and demonstrate its comprehensive range of specialist environmental monitoring and process validation products specifically developed for the management of controlled environments and processes.

The event will be held at the National Conference Centre (NCC) in Birmingham on 21st and 22nd May, and will highlight best practice and regulations affecting both cleanroom design and cleanroom operation across various sectors for those working in controlled environments and cleanrooms. Day one will focus on regulations and standards; starting with a keynote presentation on GMP – planning for the future, investments and keeping facilities up-to-date. While day two keeps the emphasis on cleanroom design and operations; leading with a keynote presentation on ‘Aseptic manufacturing – the open flaw in using humans in your critical operations.’

Andy Whittard, Cherwell Laboratories’ Managing Director, who will be attending the event, commented, “The Cleanroom Technology Conference at the NCC promises to be again a vibrant and informative meeting with many industry experts in attendance. The agenda is packed with vital updates on Annex 1 thinking, contamination control, environmental impact and supply chain impacts from Brexit. We look forward to hearing about the latest opinions and discussing with delegates how we can support them with our bespoke cleanroom microbiology products and offerings within the ever-evolving regulatory landscape.”

Members of the Cherwell team will be on hand at the event to offer practical advice and solutions tailored to meet individual customers' specific microbiological monitoring and validation requirements. The company's stand will present some of the tools and materials it offers. These include the Redipor prepared media range, which includes agar plates, bottled media, broth bags, vials and ampoules; plus SAS microbial air samplers for active environmental monitoring.