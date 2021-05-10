Cleanroom-compatible incubator

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched a CO2 incubator that combines optimal cell growth capabilities with certified cleanroom compatibility, effectively addressing the growing need among biotechnology, biopharmaceutical and clinical laboratories for high-performance incubation systems that meet stringent cleanroom and cGMP standards.

The Heracell Vios CR CO2 Incubator expands the Cell Therapy Systems (CTS) Series laboratory equipment portfolio with a solution specifically designed for use in GMP environments. The new system provides optimal cell growth for even the most sensitive high-value cell cultures. This new Vios CR CO2 incubator boasts fully enclosed casing and electronics, minimizing particle emissions in sync with critical particulate control in a Grade A/B cleanroom. Operating on the Thrive active airflow technology, which delivers homogenous cell growth conditions and rapid parameter recovery in less than 10 minutes, the system prioritises cell culture protection. Dependable contamination control is enabled through in-chamber HEPA filtration, on-demand 180°C sterilization and an optional 100% pure copper interior chamber.

Featuring a robust stainless-steel exterior and IP54-compliant design, the Vios CR CO2 incubator can withstand the rigorous and repeated cleaning procedures that are integral to effective cleanroom management, enabling long-term use and maximum return on investment. The system is compatible with the Steris Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide (VHP) decontamination method, facilitating easy integration into existing sterilization workflows. Furthermore, the new incubator features independent TÜV SÜD certification for compatibility with ISO Class 5 cleanrooms, allowing scientists to confidently and effectively plan their cleanrooms to meet strict air quality requirements.