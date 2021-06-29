Cleanroom clothing collaboration

DuPont, THi and VWR have announced a partnership to bring new, innovative solutions to aseptic grade A/B manufacturing. The collaboration brings Tyvek IsoClean garments from DuPont and ViVi-CR helmets and sterile hoods from THi together to offer a unique sterile and protective solution for cleanrooms and controlled environments, including pharma and biopharma. Together they provide an ideal cool working environment with sterility assurance.

DuPont Tyvek fabric is breathable and low linting. It is available in sterile and non-sterile options offering protection of cleanroom operators from cleanroom hazards. At the same time, it protects the environment from particulates and microorganisms.

Single-use Tyvek IsoClean garments for cleanrooms and controlled environments offer a balance of protection, durability, comfort and contamination control.

The THi ViVi hood is an award-winning helmet and sterile hood with a two-fan system. It pushes waste air out of the suite through a filter, and it has a high-performance air-intake. The system has exceptionally high air exchange rates making sure that waste air does not build up in the hood. It keeps the wearer cool and ensures that they are continually breathing fresh and filtered air. Motion sensing devices use gesture control of the fan speed, keeping hands available for the work task.

High air exchange rates in the ViVi Hood also assist in the prevention of fogging. The fully enclosed headcover prevent gaps around the neck or face. ViVi-CR helmets and sterile hoods are designed for comfort and safety. They form a protective barrier around cleanroom operators that is hardly noticeable to the wearer.