Torrey Pines Scientific has launched its new larger EchoTherm chilling/heating Incubators. They are ideal for incubating zebrafish eggs and larvae below, at, or above room temperature.

The incubators are 100 litre capacity and are Peltier-based for heating and chilling. They have no compressors or CFCs and operate exceedingly well between 25.0°C to 33.0°, the ideal temperatures for incubating zerbrafish eggs and embryos. Other applications include incubating marine samples below room temperature, enzyme reactions and deactivations, protein crystallisations, hybridisations, ligations, storing oocytes, and general lab incubations.

There are two models. The IN55 is fully programmable and the IN50 is simple digital. Chamber size for both is 100 litres. They are settable from 4.0ºC to 70.0ºC and feature PID temperature control to ± 0.1°C, digital display to 0.1°C, and accuracy to ± 0.2ºC. They have RS232 I/O port for remote control and data collection, digital timer in hours, minutes and seconds with user settable Auto-Off, temperature ramping both up and down, and audible alarms.