Chemicals: let’s get going

Chemicals companies are being urged to get going on key actions as the UK counts down to its new trading relationship with the EU after 31 December.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is holding a further series of webinars throughout November to help businesses understand the important actions they need to take to be ready by the end of the transition period.

Webinars are free and, depending on the topic being covered, take between 45-90 minutes. They will cover issues including the chemicals, UK REACH and the UK Emissions Trading System.

Here are the top three actions chemicals companies need to be taking to be ready for 1 January 2021:

1. Check what actions you need to take under UK REACH and EU REACH to continue to manufacture and place chemicals on the GB, NI and EU markets. Your business may face delay, disruption or administrative costs to trading goods between UK and EU if you do not comply with chemicals regulations from 1 January 2021. Find out more about how to comply with UK REACH chemical regulations here.

2. Check the new rules on importing and exporting goods between the EU and Great Britain from 1 January 2021. Your business could face delays, disruption or administrative costs if you do not comply with new customs procedures from 1 January 2021. Learn more about importing and exporting here.

3. Check if a visa or work permit is required to travel to the EU for work purposes and apply if necessary . You may face delays or refusal at border when travelling for business if you do not comply with the immigration requirements of the EU27 if travelling from 1 January 2021. Find out more about visas and work permits here. .

To register for upcoming webinars, or to watch previous sector-specific webinars on demand, visit bit.ly/UKTwebinar