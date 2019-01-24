Chemically resistant flowmeter

The new Oval Gear (OG2) flowmeters from Titan Enterprises provide an ideal solution for applications that require a highly accurate and chemically resistant flow measurement device.

There is a choice of construction materials for the OG2 flowmeter, including totally non-metallic wetted components, like ceramic, a choice of elastomer, and PEEK for metering aggressive chemicals.

OG2 flowmeters are compact and have a rugged design, which allows them to operate reliably even at higher pressure, providing steady performance with minimal maintenance. Furthermore, they are able to operate at temperatures up to 150°C and are fully IP67/NEMA 4 compliant. Each flowmeter comes with a pressure test certificate that verifies the device's ability to handle pressures up to 700 bars (for OG2-700 model).

With a standard flow range from 0.03 to 4.0l/min on 30cSt oil, OG2 flowmeters are able to regularly achieve outstanding repeatability (0.1%) and accuracy (0.75%).

Applications that have benefited from OG2 flowmeters include medical dosing.